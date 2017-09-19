501.5
Attack on black Cornell Univ. student under investigation

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 2:19 pm 09/19/2017 02:19pm
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Ithaca say they’re looking into whether the beating of a black Cornell University student was racially motivated.

Officials say Ithaca police officers responded early Friday to a fight near campus.

Police arrested a 19-year-old white man and charged him with assault. His name hasn’t been released. Cornell officials say he’s a student at the college.

The black student who was attacked told The New York Times he came home to find a group of students outside his off-campus house arguing with his housemates. The student said someone used a racial epithet before he was beaten by several people.

Cornell President Martha Pollack says a task force will be formed to address “persistent problems of bigotry and intolerance at Cornell.” She says the university also is investigating the incident.

