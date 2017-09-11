AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:00 am 09/11/2017 12:00am
Hurricane Irma: Punishing winds, rain lash much of Florida

The Latest: Hurricane Irma nears populated Tampa region

Irma brings fears of surge, sewers and toxins to Tampa area

Guard couple ditch white wedding for fatigues as Irma nears

Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero

Feds, Texas offer choices for students homeless after Harvey

Florida man’s joke about shooting Irma gets taken seriously

Anxiety, panic, work: A reporter’s day with storm hours out

The Latest: Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

