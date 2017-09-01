AP PHOTOS: Harvey misery spreads to other towns in 2 states

HOUSTON (AP) — Other towns in Texas and Louisiana joined waterlogged Houston in its misery as Harvey dumped heavy rain and drove people from their homes Friday.

More than 1,500 people were staying at shelters in Louisiana, and that number was climbing as more people evacuate from communities in Texas. Meanwhile, some residents in Houston were told to flee ahead of releases from overfilled reservoirs protecting the heart of the nation’s fourth-largest city.

Though deluged with rain, drinking water was nonexistent in the Texas city of Beaumont, home to almost 120,000 people near the Louisiana state line, where people waited in long lines to get bottled water.

The storm was weakening as it moved away from the coast, but there was still a risk of flooding as far north as Kentucky.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers covering Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

