Active shooter reported at New Hampshire’s biggest hospital

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 2:17 pm 09/12/2017 02:17pm
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital, where some people have been evacuated.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported “an incident” to the police and officers are responding.

No further information was available.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Federal News Radio

