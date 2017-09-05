501.5
5th suspect surrenders in deaths of 2 girls on Colorado farm

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 3:55 pm 09/10/2017 03:55pm
NORWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A fifth suspect has surrendered to authorities after the child abuse deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a southwestern Colorado farm.

San Miguel County officials said four people were arrested Friday after the bodies of the girls were found on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the ski resort town of Telluride. The fifth suspect surrendered Saturday.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe the girls — who were between the ages of 5 and 10 — had been dead for at least two weeks.

The two men and three women who were arrested are being held on suspicion of fatal child abuse.

