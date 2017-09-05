501.5
5-year-old NYC boy dies after falling out 3rd-floor window

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 8:10 am 09/11/2017 08:10am
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after falling out of a third-floor bathroom window at a New York City condominium.

Police say the boy was playing on the third floor inside a Queens condo on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the boy, who was being watched by his grandparents, went to the bathroom and managed to get out of the window.

Police say the boy landed in a stairwell below.

The boy was unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say no arrests have been made and that an investigation into the fall is continuing.

