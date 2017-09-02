2 men arrested in wounding of 2 St. Louis police officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have arrested two men suspected of wounding two St. Louis police officers in an attack that also left a woman in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said Friday evening that the third victim was in her home directly behind the officers when they were attacked. Police say she is 24 and in critical condition.

A 35-year-old male officer and 32-year-old female officer were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs and hands and facial wounds caused by shrapnel.

O’Toole says the suspects are 22 and 24 years old and have criminal records. He didn’t provide further details.

The officers are members of a unit that investigates gang crimes and were attacked while patrolling in their car.

