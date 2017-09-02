2 Georgia teens charged with murder in gang-related shooting

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Two teenagers are facing felony murder and other charges in a gang-related fatal shooting in Georgia.

Officer Charles McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department told reporters that police obtained warrants for the arrest of the 17- and 16-year-old boys Tuesday night in the Aug. 27 death of 17-year-old Miles Saunders.

Both will be tried as adults.

Saunders’ body was found inside his Marietta home after a 911 call reported someone had been “accidentally shot.”. Marietta is 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

According to arrest warrants, both suspects are members of the Crips street gang. The warrants say the teens were both armed when they went to Saunders’ home and shot him in the head.

McPhilamy says the investigation has revealed that “the shooting was not an accident.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.