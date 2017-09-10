10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SKOREA RAMPS UP DEFENSES AMID NKOREA THREATS

This shift right underscores deep unease that the North’s expanding nuclear arsenal will undermine the country’s decades-long alliance with the U.S.

2. WHY TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION PLANS COULD IGNITE GOP INFIGHTING

The issue evokes strong responses: Some Republican lawmakers support permanent legal status to over 1 million ‘dreamers,’ while others want the immigrants expelled from the country.

3. WHERE POWERFUL NEW HURRICANE COULD HIT

Officials across northeastern Caribbean cancel airline flights, shutter schools and urge people seek shelter indoors as Category 4 Hurricane Irma barrels toward the region.

4. AS HARVEY’S FLOODWATERS EBB, SCARS REMAIN

The water — and the muck and mold that follow — will create misery that will linger for years and likely cost tens of billions of dollars across Houston, all told.

5. WHO FINDS MORE OPEN DOORS AT UNIVERSITIES

At least eight U.S. women’s colleges have moved to allow transgender women since 2014.

6. ROHINGYA EXODUS FROM MYANMAR VIOLENCE CONTINUES

The U.N. refugee agency has said a total of 123,000 Muslim refugees have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, and more could be stranded at the border.

7. CHINESE LEADER SPEAKS OUT ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and ignoring climate change — an implicit rebuke of Donald Trump.

8. ‘HE’S NOT MY BRIDE, I’M NOT HIS GROOM’

Speaking at a news conference, Russian President Putin dismisses a question whether he was disappointed in President Trump.

9. WILDFIRE THREATENS 2,700-YEAR-OLD SEQUOIAS

The wind-whipped blaze is burning outside of Yosemite National Park.

10. DEL POTRO TO FACE FEDERER IN US OPEN QUARTERFINAL

Juan Martin Del Potro is trying to move on after three operations on his left wrist that kept him out of Grand Slam action for two years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.