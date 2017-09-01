201.5
$1 million bond set for man in wife’s death, house explosion

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 5:12 pm 09/19/2017 05:12pm
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bond is set at $1 million for a Wisconsin man who authorities say killed his wife and tried to cover it up by blowing up their house.

Steven Pirus appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday, four days after his wife’s body was found in the rubble of their Madison home. Prosecutors say they expect to charge him this week with first-degree intentional homicide.

Assistant District Attorney David Hart alleges Pirus fatally shot his 50-year-old wife, Anne, and then manipulated a gas line to cause the explosion. Police say Pirus claimed he killed his wife at her request but didn’t say why.

Public Defender David Klauser unsuccessfully sought a lower bail for Pirus. He declined to comment on the case, saying he hadn’t been appointed to represent Pirus beyond Tuesday’s hearing.

