Yum profit falls 40 percent, hurt by weakness at Pizza Hut

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 8:17 am 08/03/2017 08:17am
FILE - This Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, shows a Taco Bell facade behind a KFC drive-thru sign in Saugus, Mass. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Profit at Yum Brands tumbled nearly 40 percent in the second quarter, hurt by weak performance at its Pizza Hut chain.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. fell 2 percent to $75 before the stock market opened Thursday.

The Louisville, Kentucky, company said sales fell 1 percent at established Pizza Hut locations. However, Yum’s other chains performed better: Taco Bell’s sales rose 4 percent at established restaurants, and sales at KFC rose 3 percent.

Overall, the company reported net income of $206 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter ending June 30. That’s down from $336 million, or 64 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share, topping the 61 cents per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.45 billion, beating the $1.41 billion analysts expected.

Keywords: Yum Brands, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

