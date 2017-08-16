WWII vet gets Bronze Star he earned more than 70 years ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A World War II veteran who was formally presented with the Bronze Star he earned more than 70 years ago is quick to point out that all of the men he fought with deserve credit.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed hosted a medal presentation ceremony Wednesday in Cranston for 91-year-old James Coppola, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Reed thanked Coppola for risking his life fighting in Germany as a U.S. Army combat infantryman.

Coppola said several times that many men did the same thing.

He says black soldiers who fought alongside him didn’t get the recognition they deserve and that still bothers him.

Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it’s humbling to present Coppola with the Bronze Star for his heroism.

Coppola earned several military awards including the Good Conduct Medal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.