World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Orange County 9 5 .643 — San Diego 9 5 .643 — New York 7 7 .500 2 Springfield 7 7 .500 2 Philadelphia 6 8 .429 3 Washington 4 10 .286 5 Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 23, Washington 14

San Diego 21, Philadelphia 18

Wednesday’s Matches

Springfield 21, New York 20, ST

Orange County 25, Philadelphia 13

San Diego 22, Washington 17

Final Saturday, Aug. 5 At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Carlsbad, Calif.

San Diego vs. Orange County, 11 p.m.

