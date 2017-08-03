World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orange County
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Springfield
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|Tuesday’s Matches
Orange County 23, Washington 14
San Diego 21, Philadelphia 18
Springfield 21, New York 20, ST
Orange County 25, Philadelphia 13
San Diego 22, Washington 17
|Final
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
|Carlsbad, Calif.
San Diego vs. Orange County, 11 p.m.
