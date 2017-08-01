World TeamTennis Glance

501.5
August 1, 2017
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Orange County 8 5 .615
San Diego 7 5 .583 ½
New York 7 6 .538 1
Philadelphia 6 6 .500
Springfield 6 7 .462 2
Washington 4 9 .308 4
Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 23, Washington 14

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Final
Saturday, Aug. 5
At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.

Top two teams, 11 p.m.

