World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Orange County 8 5 .615 — San Diego 7 5 .583 ½ New York 7 6 .538 1 Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1½ Springfield 6 7 .462 2 Washington 4 9 .308 4 Tuesday’s Matches

Orange County 23, Washington 14

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Final Saturday, Aug. 5 At Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Carlsbad, Calif.

Top two teams, 11 p.m.

