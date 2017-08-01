501.5
Worker whose body was found in pub’s cooler is identified

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 2:36 pm 08/01/2017 02:36pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a Cincinnati restaurant employee found dead in its walk-in cooler.

The man whose body was found in the cooler at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant was identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Brandon Chandler, of Cincinnati. Police said a fellow employee found Chandler’s body Monday morning.

The Hamilton County coroner’s office hasn’t released a cause of death.

Police say Chandler worked at the restaurant and pub in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood Sunday night and appeared to have been in the cooler overnight. They say he did not appear to have been locked or trapped in the cooler and there were no apparent signs of a struggle. Authorities also say nothing appeared to be missing from the business.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

