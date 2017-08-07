501.5
Woman pleads not guilty in Italian man’s death in Arkansas

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:05 pm 08/07/2017 05:05pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman charged in the fatal shooting of an Italian tourist in Arkansas has pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hDEpQ6 ) reports 31-year-old Charina Fort’s attorney entered the plea Monday on her behalf.

Fort and 32-year-old Andre Jackson are accused in the July 28 killing of 31-year-old Carlo Marigliano. Police say Marigliano was shot and then crashed his vehicle into a Little Rock apartment complex.

Police say it isn’t clear how Marigliano and the two suspects crossed paths.

Jackson is also charged with capital murder. Online court records do not list an attorney for Jackson.

Family members told Little Rock television station KTHV that Marigliano was traveling with friends in the U.S. before leaving the group to visit other areas on his way to Arizona.

