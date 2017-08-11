501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Woman lost consciousness before…

Woman lost consciousness before SUV crashed into restaurant

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 4:21 pm 08/11/2017 04:21pm
Share

EAGLESWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman lost consciousness before her SUV crashed into the side of a New Jersey restaurant, killing herself and a 91-year-old family member.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 54-year-old Patty Rulon, of Manahawkin, lost consciousness with her foot on the accelerator before the car crashed in Eagleswood on Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV hit utility poles before crashing into the restaurant.

Albert Rulon, of Tuckerton, died in the crash. A 15-year-old boy sitting in the back of the car was in stable condition at a hospital.

The owner of Calloway’s restaurant says no one in the restaurant was hurt.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?