Woman arrested in fatal Arkansas shooting of Italian tourist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Italian tourist in Arkansas.

Police in Little Rock say 31-year-old Charina Fort of Little Rock surrendered Saturday after police earlier arrested 32-year-old Andre Jackson in the July 28 shooting death of 31-year-old Carlo Marigliano.

Both Fort and Jackson are jailed without bond on capital murder charges. Jail and court records do not list an attorney for them.

Police say Marigliano was shot and then crashed his vehicle into an apartment complex in Little Rock. Police say it isn’t clear how he crossed paths with the suspects.

Family members told Little Rock television station KTHV that Marigliano was traveling with friends in the U.S. before leaving the group to visit other areas on his way to Arizona.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.