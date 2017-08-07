501.5
Witnesses say gunman killed man who protested anti-gay slurs

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:05 pm 08/07/2017 05:05pm
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a Florida gunman fatally shot a man who had defended his friends against the gunman’s homophobic slurs.

Nelson Hernandez Mena was ordered held without bail at the Palm Beach County jail on a first-degree murder charge during a court appearance Monday.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the 48-year-old Mena followed 22-year-old Juan Javier Cruz and his friends outside a Lake Worth restaurant early Sunday. Witnesses said he told Cruz, “If we were in my country, I’d kill all of you like rats.”

Witnesses told Palm Beach County sheriff’s detectives that when Cruz defended his friends, Mena pulled a handgun and fired several shots, killing Cruz and wounding a bystander.

Mena, who is originally from Honduras, told detectives he had drunk 15 to 20 beers before the shooting.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

