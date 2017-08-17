501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Wisconsin city to remove…

Wisconsin city to remove deteriorating 9/11 memorial

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:25 am 08/17/2017 10:25am
Share

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The city of Green Bay will soon remove a 9/11 memorial that has deteriorated and bears inaccurate information.

The memorial was donated to the eastern Wisconsin city in 2005, but it incorrectly identifies the flights involved in the terrorist attacks. The monument’s marble base has eroded during the harsh winters and most of the victims’ names are no longer legible.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove the monument along the Fox River. Honor guards will dismantle the monument during a ceremony tentatively scheduled for Sept. 11.

The memorial has a steel beam from one of the original twin towers. The Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will alternate displaying the beam.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?