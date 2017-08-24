501.5
Where’s the winner? Lottery’s Powerball error adds intrigue

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:20 am 08/24/2017 09:20am
A customer is handed a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, about halfway across the state.

The lottery did not say how the error was made.

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

