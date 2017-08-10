Virginia Union University names new president

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Union University’s board of trustees has selected a new president.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia Union University appointed Hakim J. Lucas as its 13 president on Tuesday. Lucas will replace Joseph F. Johnson, who has served as acting president since July 2016.

The board’s chairman, W. Franklyn Richardson, says Lucas is an experienced college leader and person of faith, which aligns with the goals of Virginia Union in its search for a new president.

Lucas has served as the vice president for institutional advancement at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida since 2012. According to a news release, giving rose by 30 percent at Bethune-Cookman under his tenure.

Lucas holds degrees from Morehouse College, Tufts University, Union Theological Seminary and Fordham University.

Lucas will begin his appointment Sept. 1.

