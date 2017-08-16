Video shows Texas deputy removing woman’s pants for search

501.5
By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:24 pm 08/16/2017 07:24pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston lawyer has released dashcam video that appears to show a sheriff’s deputy removing the pants of a handcuffed woman pinned to the ground to perform a body cavity search.

Attorney Sam Cammack on Wednesday called for an independent prosecutor to consider sexual assault and official oppression charges against three Harris County deputies.

Cammack has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the deputies if violating Charneshia Corley’s constitutional rights during a 2015 traffic stop.

Corley was charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Those charges eventually were dropped.

A grand jury later indicted two of the deputies on official oppression charges, but the Harris County district attorney’s office decided not to prosecute.

The video shows Corley on her stomach as a female deputy removes her pants and pushes her legs upward.

