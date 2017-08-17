501.5
Utah man indicted in death of wife on Alaska cruise

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 9:12 pm 08/17/2017 09:12pm
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Utah man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska has been indicted on a murder count.

Kenneth Manzanares was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the death of Kristy Manzanares. The indictment was made public Thursday.

Kristy Manzanares was found dead in a blood-splattered cabin last month on Princess Cruises ship that was diverted to Alaska’s capital city for the investigation. Federal authorities have led the investigation because the death occurred in U.S. waters.

In a previously filed affidavit, FBI Special Agent Michael Watson said witnesses saw Kenneth Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothing.

An arraignment date was not yet set.

F. Richard Curtner, an attorney for Kenneth Manzanares, said he had no immediate comment on the case.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

