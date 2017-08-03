501.5
US says 4 wounded in Afghan attack that killed 2 US troops

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 2:45 am 08/03/2017 02:45am
A US military helicopter flies over the site of a suicide bomb that struck a NATO convoy in Kandahar south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. A suicide bomber struck a NATO convoy near the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, causing casualties, the U.S. military said. (AP Photo)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military in Afghanistan says that four American troops were wounded in the same suicide bombing near the city of Kandahar the previous day that killed two U.S. service members.

The statement released in Kabul on Thursday says their injuries are not life threatening.

It followed an unprecedented delay in releasing the American casualty tolls in the attack in southern Afghanistan — reflecting an emerging disagreement on how the military should handle information about American casualties.

In Wednesday’s attack, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden car into a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. The Taliban quickly took responsibility for the attack.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has ordered the new procedure in releasing casualty tolls, prompting criticism of giving the public less information and transparency.

