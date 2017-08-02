501.5
US and allies call Iran’s recent rocket launch ‘threatening’

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 9:56 am 08/02/2017 09:56am
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and three Western allies are calling Iran’s recent launch of a satellite-carrying rocket “a threatening and provocative step” that is inconsistent with a U.N. resolution endorsing the 2015 agreement to rein in its nuclear program.

In a letter to the Security Council, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, they complained that the Simorgh space launch vehicle would have the range and “enough payload capacity to carry a nuclear warhead” if configured as a ballistic missile.

The U.S., France, Germany and the United Kingdom said this is “inconsistent” with the resolution adopted by the Security Council on July 20, 2015, calling on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

