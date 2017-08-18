501.5
Underwater devices look for Army helicopter crew off Hawaii

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 5:57 pm 08/18/2017 05:57pm
Honolulu ocean safety lifeguards on jet skis hand over materials to military personnel stationed at a command center at a boat harbor, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Haleiwa, Hawaii. An Army helicopter with five on board crashed several miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy is using remotely operated underwater vehicles and sonar to help in the search for a missing Army helicopter and its five-member crew off Hawaii.

The search began late Tuesday when an Army Black Hawk helicopter with five soldiers on board went missing in waters off Oahu during nighttime training.

No one has been found, but search and rescue teams have recovered a helmet and a piece of what appeared to be fuselage.

A response team led by the U.S. Coast Guard expanded its search area Thursday to 50 miles off Kaena Point on Oahu’s north shore.

The two Black Hawk UH-60 crews were training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost with one of the aircraft.

This story has been corrected to show that the search area expanded Thursday, not Wednesday.

