Trump’s travel director to White House for Trump campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s earliest staffers is leaving his White House post.

George Gigicos, who plans the president’s travels, will be returning to Trump’s campaign operation. He’ll again organize the signatures rallies that drove Trump’s campaign and have continued in his presidency.

That’s according to a person familiar with his decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be announced change.

The person says Gigicos’s departure has been coming for several weeks and is not related to the recent departure of chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) .

Gigicos was one of Trump’s longest-serving staffers. During the elections he ran a skeletal operation that consisted of few aides beyond campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, communications aide Hope Hicks and social media man Dan Scavino.

