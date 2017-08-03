Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January offer new details on how the president parried with them over the politics of the border wall and refugee policy.

The president’s exchanges with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (en-REE’-kay PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull just a week after the inauguration were widely reported at the time. The president suggested to Pena Nieto that the squabble over Mexico and a wall along the southern U.S. border is more politics than economic policy. Trump also tells Pena Nieto that he won New Hampshire because the state is a drug den. Trump won the New Hampshire primary but lost there to Democrat Hillary Clinton in November.

Trump complains to Turnbull about a deal to resettle refugees.

