501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Trump talked tersely with…

Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 2:35 pm 08/03/2017 02:35pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January offer new details on how the president parried with them over the politics of the border wall and refugee policy.

The president’s exchanges with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (en-REE’-kay PAYN’-yuh nee-EH’-toh) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull just a week after the inauguration were widely reported at the time. The president suggested to Pena Nieto that the squabble over Mexico and a wall along the southern U.S. border is more politics than economic policy. Trump also tells Pena Nieto that he won New Hampshire because the state is a drug den. Trump won the New Hampshire primary but lost there to Democrat Hillary Clinton in November.

Trump complains to Turnbull about a deal to resettle refugees.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Australia News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?