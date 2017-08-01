501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Tropical Depression Emily moving…

Tropical Depression Emily moving out over the Atlantic

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 5:14 am 08/01/2017 05:14am
Share
Waves kick up on Pass-a Grille Beach, St. Pete Beach, Fla., Monday, July 31, 2017. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Depression Emily is moving out over the Atlantic early Tuesday, a day after slogging across the Florida peninsula, where it brought drenching rain and power outages.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (48 kph). Forecasters say slight strengthening is possible during the day but the poorly-organized depression is expected to stop being a tropical system within a day or two.

The depression is centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north-northeast of Vero Beach, Florida, and is moving east-northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?