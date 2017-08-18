Troopers pay tribute to 4 people killed in 1997 shooting

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state troopers have gathered to remember comrades who were among those killed or wounded 20 years ago in one of the region’s worst shootings.

State police Sgt. Victor Muzzey says the gathering is to honor “the loved ones who never returned at the end of their shift.”

An angry loner named Carl Drega had had repeated run-ins with local authorities before he killed two state troopers and two other people in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997. He wounded four other officers and was killed in a shootout with police in Vermont.

Troopers held a prayer and short remembrance ceremony Friday. Then runners began a 55-mile (88-kilometer) Relay to Remember in their honor, running from a supermarket in Colebrook to the state police barracks in Twin Mountain.

