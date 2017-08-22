The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 20, 2017:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Solar Eclipse Timer, Gordon Telepun

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. The EscapistsTeam17, Software Ltd

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. ThemeGear – Live Wallpapers, Abdel Ghany Motaleb

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

2. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music…, Google, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Remind: Fast, Efficient School…, remind101

7. Google Maps – Navigation & Travel, Google, Inc.

8. Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

9. Sarahah, ZainAlabdin Tawfiq

10. War Wings, Miniclip.com

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. The EscapistsTeam17, Software Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

7. Minecraft: Story Mode – Season…, Telltale Inc

8. GoodNotes 4 – Notes & PDF, Time Base Technology Limited

9. RotoWire Fantasy Football Draft, Roto Sports, Inc.

10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. War Wings, Miniclip.com

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…, Playgendary

6. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

7. Snipers vs Thieves, PlayStack Ltd

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Chrome – The Fast and S…, Google, Inc.

10. Super Phantom Cat 2, Veewo Games

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.