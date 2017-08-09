The Latest: Family expresses of relief that suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into shooting death of a western Missouri police officer (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

The family of a slain western Missouri police officer is expressing relief that a suspect in the shooting has been captured.

Ian McCarthy, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael, was arrested Tuesday. His arrest ended a manhunt that began after the shooting on Sunday.

Michael’s brother, Chris Michael, told KCTV that the family had been hoping the suspect would be caught alive so justice can be served.

He says McCarthy’s arrest brought a moment of joy and pride for him, his brother’s wife and the family, calling it “a Band-Aid in the long process of healing.”

___

6:15 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an alert driver called in the tip that led to the arrest of a man charged in the killing of a Missouri police officer.

Spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe says 39-year-old Ian McCarthy was captured Tuesday night without incident as he walked along a state highway near Bucksaw Marina, just outside Clinton. Lowe says a motorist reported seeing the fugitive.

Authorities had been searching for McCarthy since Sunday, when Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot during a traffic stop. Clinton is 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

McCarthy was initially taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He’s being held at the Henry County jail.

Lowe says McCarthy was not armed at his arrest. An investigation into the shooting continues.

___

12:10 a.m.

Authorities say a man charged with killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatchers say 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton was taken into custody Tuesday night in Henry County. Additional information about McCarthy’s arrest was not immediately available.

Prosecutors on Monday charged McCarthy with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Gary Michael, who was shot during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Michael’s brother, Chris, says his family was aware that the officer could be hurt but didn’t believe it would happen in Clinton, a town of just 9,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Gary Michael had been on the force less than a year and was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.