The Latest: Suspect in stabbing death back in Chicago

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 2:24 am 08/19/2017 02:24am
Andrew Warren arrives at a police station as he is escorted by Chicago police, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, and Wyndham Lathem, a Northwestern University professor, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago. Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the July attack in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo. Lathem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt. (AP Photo/Jim Young, Pool)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the extradition of a Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University staffer Andrew Warren (all times local):

12:53 a.m.

A Northwestern University professor accused with another man in the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist has returned to Chicago from California to face murder charges.

Chicago police escorted 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem to Chicago early Saturday.

He and 56-year-old Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago. Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the July attack in Lathem’s high-rise Chicago condo.

Lahtem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem, who was fired after the killing, had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.

___

12:03 a.m.

An Oxford University employee accused of killing a 26-year-old hair stylist has been extradited to Chicago.

Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren arrived in Chicago just before midnight Friday from California.

He and 43-year-old Wyndham Lathem, a former Northwestern University professor, face charges of first-degree murder for the death last month of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a Michigan native who had been working in Chicago.

Authorities say Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body during the attack in Lathem’s high-rise Chicago condo.

Lathem and Warren, 56, surrendered peacefully to police in northern California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day, nationwide manhunt.

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

