The Latest: Storm puts New Orleans in crosshairs for deluge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The Latest on Harvey in Louisiana (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

A large cluster of heavy rain was moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, seeming to take aim at New Orleans.

The foreboding images of the incoming storm bands from Harvey were lighting up weather radar screens early Tuesday — the 12th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 29, 2005.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all of southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through Thursday. Forecasters say up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain will be possible through Thursday, with higher amounts possible.

Forecasters also warn of isolated tornadoes in Louisiana, especially in areas near the coast.

___

4:35 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harvey is threatening to inundate southwestern Louisiana with potentially disastrous flooding.

Emergency personnel continued to rescue people from flooding homes early Tuesday morning in Lake Charles, as rainfall after sunset Monday sent water into homes in neighborhoods unaccustomed to flooding.

Flash flood warnings and watches were in effect for much of the region overnight and forecasters said 10 inches (25 centimeters) or more rain could fall this week.

Few homes flooded earlier Monday, but a heavy band of rain on the east side of Lake Charles tipped the scales for some neighborhoods.

Although Louisiana doesn’t appear to be facing a threat equal to Harvey’s catastrophic toll in Texas, images of devastation revived painful memories for survivors of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005.

