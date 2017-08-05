501.5
The Latest: Police seek cause of Minnesota mosque blast

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 11:27 am 08/05/2017 11:27am
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on a reported explosion at a Minnesota mosque (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say an explosion at a mosque near Minneapolis damaged one room and caused smoke but it didn’t hurt anyone.

Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts said Saturday that investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center.

The mosque didn’t immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.

9:53 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.

WCCO-TV reports that police say no one was injured in the Saturday blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Bloomington police tweeted that the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

