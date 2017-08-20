The Latest: Police search for witness in deaths of officers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on police officers fatally shot in Florida (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Authorities in Florida say they are looking for a person of interest as they proceed in their investigation into the fatal shootings of two police officers.

The Kissimmee Police Department said Sunday in a news release that detectives are hoping to question Maribel Gonzales King.

Detectives emphasize that she is not a suspect, but they say she was known to frequent the neighborhood where the police officers were shot Friday night.

They are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday, and Officer Matthew Baxter died Friday night following the shooting in a neighborhood in Kissimmee, a city located south of Orlando, Florida.

Everett Miller was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

___

2:10 a.m.

Officials say two officers in Florida who were slain while on patrol didn’t have a chance to return fire.

During a patrol late Friday of a neighborhood with a history of drug activity Officer Matthew Baxter was “checking out” three people, including 45-year-old Everett Miller, when the officer got into a scuffle with him.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell says Sam Howard, Baxter’s sergeant, responded as backup.

The officers didn’t have an opportunity to return fire. They weren’t wearing body cameras.

O’Dell says sheriff’s deputies with a neighboring law enforcement agency later tracked Miller down to a bar and approached him. Miller started reaching toward his waistband when the deputies tackled and subdued him.

Separately, two other officers were injured late Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, after police responded to reports of an attempted suicide.

