501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Police fence…

The Latest: Police fence off park before right-wing event

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 12:38 pm 08/26/2017 12:38pm
Share
A woman holds up a sign at a rally in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, ahead of politically conservative rallies scheduled this weekend. Concerned about possible violence, city officials have urged residents to stay away from other gatherings on Saturday and Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on protests in the San Francisco Bay Area (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

San Francisco officials have erected a fence around a park where a right-wing group known as Patriot Prayer plans a news conference.

Police were screening people as they enter Alamo Square park on Saturday morning. Patriot Prayer’s news conference is scheduled there later in the day.

The event is a late substitute for a now-canceled rally near the Golden Gate Bridge that was supposed to happen about the same time.

City leaders say they fear an impromptu rally will occur in its place, or that unrest and violence may break out at the news conference at Alamo Park.

___

11 p.m.

The late cancellation of two weekend political rallies in the San Francisco Bay Area has done little to stem fears of unrest and violence.

On Saturday, a right-wing group known as Patriot Prayer has a news conference planned for a San Francisco park. The event is a late substitute for a major rally near the Golden Gate Bridge that was supposed to happen at about the same time.

The larger event was canceled on Friday, but city leaders say they don’t trust the group, and fear an impromptu rally will appear in its place, or that unrest and violence may break out at the news conference at Alamo Park.

Another right-wing rally planned for Berkeley on Sunday was also canceled late Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?