The Latest: Pence urges condemnation of Venezuela president

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 8:31 am 08/02/2017 08:31am
U.S Vice President Mike Pence, gives a speech at the opening session of the Adriatic Charter Summit in Podgorica, Montenegro, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Pence said Wednesday the future of the Balkans belongs in the West, reaffirming U.S. commitment to the still-tense European region amid strong Russian pressure to assert its historical influence there. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis and the dispute over a rewrite of its constitution (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has urged condemnation of the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the arrest of two top opposition leaders.

Pence said Wednesday in Montenegro that the United States will “hold Maduro personally responsible for the health and safety” of Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma.

The two had been under house arrest but security force officers hustled them off to a military prison before dawn on Tuesday.

Pence says that “in recent days we’ve seen completion of Venezuela’s collapse into dictatorship.” He adds “the United States calls all who cherish freedom to condemn the Maduro regime for its abuse of power and its abuse of its own people.”

He says, “Venezuela deserves democracy.”

