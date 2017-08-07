The Latest: Minneapolis FBI says mosque bombing top priority

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on a mosque bombing in Minnesota (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The head of the Minneapolis FBI office says the investigation into the bombing of a mosque is their top priority and they going to focus every available resource on the case until it’s solved.

Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton says in a Monday news release that he can’t answer certain questions due to the ongoing investigation. He says it will take time to develop the information necessary to determine who carried out the Saturday’s attack and why.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which happened just before morning prayers at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

12:10 p.m.

The executive director of a Minnesota mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn’t have outside security cameras.

Mohamed Omar, of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, told The Associated Press on Monday that his community doesn’t have the money for security cameras. He also says they didn’t receive any threats before Saturday morning’s attack or claims of responsibility afterward.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which happened just before morning prayers. The blast damaged the imam’s office across the hall from the worship space.

Officials say witnesses saw someone throw something from a truck or van before the blast and saw a vehicle speed away afterward.

The FBI hasn’t said if it has arrested anyone or if it is pursuing any suspects. An FBI spokesman didn’t reply to a call Monday seeking further information.

