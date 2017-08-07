The Latest: “Brian Kil” moniker used in online threats case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a California man charged with making online threats to two Indiana high schools and extorting minors for sexually explicit photos and videos (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say a Bakersfield, California man charged with threatening to blow up two Indiana schools and extorting juvenile females for sexually explicit photos is believed to have used the online moniker “Brian Kil” to contact random individuals — typically minors.

“Brian Kil” has been the subject of an investigation since December 2015.

A Plainfield, Indiana girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015 after she refused to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted the Dec. 17, 2015, closings of Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Buster Hernandez was being held in California Monday, but was expected to be sent to Indiana to face sexual exploitation of a child and threats to use an explosive device charges.

___

This story has been corrected to show the schools and shopping center were closed on Dec. 17, 2015, not Dec. 19, 2015.

___

4 p.m.

A Bakersfield, California, woman says she’s “disappointed” after the arrest of her granddaughter’s boyfriend on federal charges that he threatened to blow up two Indiana high schools and threatened a young girl when she refused to send sexually explicit photos over the internet.

Audrey Francis tells The Associated Press Monday in a telephone interview that 26-year-old Buster Hernandez has been taking care of her since she suffered a fall about a year ago.

Francis is 87 and says Hernandez shares a home with her and granddaughter, Kimberly Francis.

Authorities say a Plainfield, Indiana girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015. The threats prompted closings of the schools and a shopping center.

Hernandez appeared Friday in a California courtroom and is expected to be transported to Indianapolis to face charges.

___

1:30 p.m.

A federal criminal complaint shows a California man accused of threatening an Indiana girl after she refused to send sexually explicit photos over the internet also had communications with a Michigan girl and another in Indiana.

Buster Hernandez of Bakersfield also is charged with making online threats to blow up two Indiana high schools. Charges were announced Monday.

An FBI agent says in an affidavit that he also threatened the Michigan girl if she didn’t send sexually explicit images and videos. He told the second Indiana girl to attend and take notes at a Jan. 19, 2016, community forum at which his threats were discussed.

Online threats prompted officials at Plainfield and Danville high schools to close the buildings on Dec. 17, 2015.

Hernandez was arrested after online communications were traced to a computer.

___

1 p.m.

A 26-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, has been charged with making online threats to blow up two Indiana high schools.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis says Monday that Buster Hernandez also is accused of making cyber threats to juvenile females and producing child pornography.

Hernandez appeared Friday in a California courtroom and is expected to be transported to Indianapolis to face charges.

Authorities say a Plainfield, Indiana girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015 after she refused to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted the Dec. 17, 2015, closings of Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Earlier that week, threatening emails were sent to other school districts across the country. Schools in Los Angeles were closed for a day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.