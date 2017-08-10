The Latest: Hearing resumes in Penn State fraternity death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the court hearing in the death of a Penn State fraternity member following an alcohol hazing ritual (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A hearing has resumed for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the February death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.

The hearing for 16 young men who belonged to the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity resumed Thursday and was expected to continue into Friday. Three days of testimony have already been heard.

Some defendants and the fraternity itself are charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Others face less serious charges that include evidence tampering, hazing and alcohol offenses.

Authorities say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

His friends didn’t summon help until about 40 minutes after he was discovered unconscious in the basement the next morning.

12:20 a.m.

