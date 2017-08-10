501.5
The Latest: Hearing resumes in Penn State fraternity death

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 9:42 am 08/10/2017 09:42am
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State University's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. A preliminary hearing is set to resume Thursday, Aug. 10 for members of Penn State University's now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter, accused in the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J., after a night of heavy drinking. (Abby Drey /Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the court hearing in the death of a Penn State fraternity member following an alcohol hazing ritual (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A hearing has resumed for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the February death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.

The hearing for 16 young men who belonged to the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity resumed Thursday and was expected to continue into Friday. Three days of testimony have already been heard.

Some defendants and the fraternity itself are charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Others face less serious charges that include evidence tampering, hazing and alcohol offenses.

Authorities say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

His friends didn’t summon help until about 40 minutes after he was discovered unconscious in the basement the next morning.

___

12:20 a.m.

The fourth day of a preliminary hearing is about to get underway for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the February death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.

The hearing for 16 young men who belonged to Beta Theta Pi is expected to continue all day Thursday and into Friday.

Some defendants and the fraternity itself are charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Others face less serious charges that include evidence tampering, hazing, and alcohol offenses.

Authorities say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

His friends didn’t summon help until about 40 minutes after he was discovered unconscious in the basement the next morning.

