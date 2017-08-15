501.5
Teen accused of vandalizing Holocaust memorial arraigned

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 3:02 pm 08/15/2017 03:02pm
Broken glass lies on the ground near police tape at the New England Holocaust Memorial, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Boston. Police say a person is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the memorial. It's the second time the memorial has been damaged this summer. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors say the Malden teenager appeared in juvenile court Tuesday. He was ordered to stay away from the memorial and follow mental health guidance.

The teen is accused of smashing a glass panel on the memorial Monday. Police say the boy was detained by two bystanders until police arrived. He was charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Police say another suspect faces a vandalism charge after damaging flowers placed at the memorial Tuesday morning.

In June, authorities say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

