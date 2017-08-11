501.5
Taxi driver charged in crash that hurt 10 near Logan airport

August 11, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — A taxi driver who plowed into a group of cab drivers near Boston’s Logan International Airport has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Ten people were hurt when a taxi driven by Cambridge resident Lutant Clenord drove into a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies on July 3. State police said last month they would seek to charge the 56-year-old Clenord after an investigation determined he caused the crash.

Clenord told police he tried to hit the brake but his car accelerated.

Clenord was arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Sept. 18.

