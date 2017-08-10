SUV crashes into restaurant leaving 2 dead, 1 injured

EAGLESWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say two people have died and another has been seriously injured after their SUV crashed into the side of a restaurant.

Authorities say the crash happened in Eagleswood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver of the sport utility vehicle lost control along Route 9 before hitting utility poles and then crashing into the side of Calloway’s restaurant.

According to police, 54-year-old Patty Rulon, of Manahawkin, and 91-year-old Albert Rulon, of Tuckerton, died as a result of the crash. Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries.

The owner of Calloway’s says no one in the restaurant was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

