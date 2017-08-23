501.5
Suspect who was subject of manhunt charged with murder

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 7:49 am 08/23/2017 07:49am
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of killing another man and leading police on a multi-day manhunt through a national forest has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

Local news outlets report 39-year-old Phillip Stroupe II was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He still faces charges in other counties. Stroupe’s father, 68-year-old Phillip Stroupe Sr., was also indicted on accessory after the fact of first-degree murder charges.

Henderson County District Attorney Greg Newman says the state will pursue the death penalty against Stroupe II.

Stroupe II is accused of kidnapping and killing 68-year-old Thomas Bryson before leading authorities on a hunt through Pisgah National Forest. The victim’s body was found July 30 in an Arden cornfield.

It’s unclear if either Stroupe has an attorney.

