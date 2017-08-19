501.5
Suspect killed, officer injured in early shooting in Alabama

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 4:45 pm 08/19/2017 04:45pm
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Homewood, a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, left a suspect dead and a Homewood officer with minor injuries.

Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, at the request of Homewood Police and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, opened an investigation but have provided few details of what occurred near Homewood about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

The deceased suspect’s name, age and gender are also being withheld pending notification of relatives.

