501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in Navajo girl's…

Suspect in Navajo girl’s killing heads to federal court

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 4:02 am 08/01/2017 04:02am
Share
FILE - This undated file photo provided by San Juan County, N.M. Detention Center shows Tom Begaye of Waterflow, N.M. More than a year after authorities said an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in a remote part of the largest American Indian reservation, Begaye charged in her death is scheduled to attend a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. He has previously pleaded not guilty. (San Juan County Detention Center via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl in a remote part of the largest American Indian reservation is headed to federal court.

Tom Begaye is scheduled Tuesday to attend a change-of-plea hearing in federal court. But it is not known if his lawyers and federal prosecutors have struck a deal. Begaye previously pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual abuse and other charges.

Begaye is accused of luring Ashlynne Mike into his van in May 2016. Mike was reported missing, but an Amber Alert didn’t go out until the next day.

She was later found in an area near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Her death prompted federal legislation that would expand the Amber Alert system to tribal communities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?