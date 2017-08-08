Man charged with killing Missouri officer arrested

(CLINTON, Mo.) — The manhunt for Ian McCarthy, who police said fatally shot a rookie police officer at a Missouri traffic stop, is over, authorities announced Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted the update.

Ian McCarthy, the suspect in the shooting death of a Clinton Police Officer is in custody. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/v8jrSYGprJ — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 9, 2017

The officer, Gary Michael, who was with the force for less than a year, pulled over a suspicious vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe.

When Michael exited his vehicle to initiate contact with the driver, he was shot, Lowe said. He added that the officer fired back, but it’s unknown at this time whether the driver was struck.

Investigators told ABC News on Monday that Michael initially pulled over the driver because the vehicle’s headlights were off. Once Michael ran the plates, he discovered the vehicle’s plates were also expired.

The highway patrol identified and released a photo of McCarthy, 39, shortly afterwards.

Police said that after shooting Michael, the driver fled in the car, then crashed a few blocks away. From the site of the crash, the driver fled on foot, Lowe said.

Michael was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to Lowe.

No gun was recovered from either the scene of the shooting or the crash, which leads the police to assume that the driver is armed, according to Lowe.

