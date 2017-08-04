501.5
Substance sickens at least 10 people at Kansas City IRS site

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 12:59 pm 08/04/2017 12:59pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says 10 people complained of feeling ill, including vomiting and sweating, after the package arrived at the building early Friday. He says two people were taken to the hospital.

Garrett says the Fire Department was checking for gasses and fumes, but investigators have not determined what was in the package that caused the symptoms. He says the package was isolated from the public.

The building was not evacuated and has returned to normal business.

Garrett says the investigation has been turned over to the IRS and other federal authorities.

